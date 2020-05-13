| 8.4°C Dublin

In Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdown

They had four hours to let off steam as the government started to ease restrictions.

Children wearing face masks for protection against coronavirus play on swings in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP) Expand

Children wearing face masks for protection against coronavirus play on swings in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children wearing face masks for protection against coronavirus play on swings in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children wearing face masks for protection against coronavirus play on swings in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

By Suzan Fraser and Burhan Ozbilici, Associated Press

Turkey’s parks filled with the sound of children as the government allowed people aged 14 and under to leave home for the first time in 40 days.

As the Turkish government continues to loosen some of its coronavirus restrictions, the country’s youngest residents may now venture out for four hours a day between 11am and 3pm.

People in the 15-20 age group will be able to leave homes for a few hours a day starting on Friday.

In the capital Ankara, young children wearing masks took turns on the slides and swings at Kugulu Park while an adjacent street teemed with pedestrians, and police urged the public to abide by social distancing practices.

Zeynep Berra Gun, six, wearing a face mask for protection against coronavirus, plays with a dog (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Parks were filled with children again (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

A mother adjusts her daughter&rsquo;s mask (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children on swings savour their newfound freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Parents and children walk in Kugulu public garden in Ankara (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Families outside a Burger King (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Zeyda Ozdemir, right, her husband Engin Ozdemir and their eight-year-old daughter Zeynep (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

One woman took a photo of children rediscovering their freedom (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Children had been locked down for 40 days (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Families enjoy the open air (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

