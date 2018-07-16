In Pictures: Trump and Putin’s historic meeting in Helsinki

US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met at the presidential palace in Helsinki for crunch talks.

The meeting comes amid high tension between the two countries over a US probe into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 elections which put Mr Trump in the White House.

Mr Trump has said “the world wants to see us get along” ahead of one-to-one talks.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin shake hands (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Body language watchers noted Mr Putin’s more relaxed pose (Heikki Saukkomaa/AP)

Mr Trump would not answer questions about alleged collusion at the initial meeting (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Mr Trump has expressed hopes that the two countries can get along better than they have in recent years (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio join the two presidents and the US first lady (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Mr Trump also made positive comments about Xi Jinping of China, despite an ongoing trade war (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

For Mr Putin, simply having the meeting go ahead will be seen as a diplomatic triumph given the Russian annexation of Crimea (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The two sides hold a working lunch ahead of a press conference (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

