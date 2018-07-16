-
In Pictures: Trump and Putin’s historic meeting in Helsinki
Independent.ie
US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met at the presidential palace in Helsinki for crunch talks.
The meeting comes amid high tension between the two countries over a US probe into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 elections which put Mr Trump in the White House.
Mr Trump has said “the world wants to see us get along” ahead of one-to-one talks.
Press Association