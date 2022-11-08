In Pictures: Total lunar eclipse in North America and East Asia

The Earth’s shadow passes in front of the moon during a lunar eclipse, as the statue of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, New York, does her part to light up the early morning sky on Tuesday November 8 2022 (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/AP)
The moon rises past tree branches in Metro Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the west, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.