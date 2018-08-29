More than 20,000 people have been drenched in red pulp after hurling tons of ripe tomatoes at each other in the annual “Tomatina” street battle in eastern Spain.

In Pictures: Thousands paint the town red at Tomatina Festival

The fiesta in Bunol saw 160 tons of tomatoes offloaded from trucks into crowds jamming the town’s streets for the hour-long battle.

Participants, including many tourists, don swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organisers hose the streets down within minutes of the event’s end at noon, while participants use public showers.

The event was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

