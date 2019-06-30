Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets for Pride parades around the world.

In Pictures: Thousands join Pride celebrations around the world

Rainbow flags and colourful costumes were a prominent feature in LGBTQ marches from Mexico and Paraguay to Portugal and Serbia.

The celebrations come after Friday’s 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, when a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan led to a riot and days of demonstrations that morphed into a sustained LGBTQ liberation movement.

New York will hold its own Pride parade on Sunday.

A performer flies a rainbow flag during the parade in Mexico City (Christian Palma/AP)

Revellers in high spirits at the parade in Quito, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Gay rights activists hold a banner that reads ”the battle still goes on” during a march in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Revellers carry placards in Asuncion, Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP)

People carry a giant rainbow flag at the start of the Pride parade in Lisbon, Portugal (Armando Franca/AP)

Huge crowds gather for the event in Lima, Peru (Martin Mejia/AP)

Members and supporters of the Queer Youth Group participate in a Pride parade in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Dublin, Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

