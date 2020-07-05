| 11.4°C Dublin

In pictures: The US celebrates Fourth of July

The occasion commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Empire State Building Fourth of July fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Empire State Building Fourth of July fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Empire State Building Fourth of July fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Empire State Building Fourth of July fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By PA Reporter

People all over the US have braved a surging coronavirus pandemic to take part in Independence Day celebrations.

Flags and fireworks were in abundance across the country as anti-racism protesters continued to take to the streets.

The Empire State Building illuminated New York City with a fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

The Empire State Building illuminated New York City with a fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Empire State Building illuminated New York City with a fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

AP/PA Images

The Empire State Building illuminated New York City with a fireworks display (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol in Washington (Cliff Owen/AP) Expand

Close

Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol in Washington (Cliff Owen/AP)

Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol in Washington (Cliff Owen/AP)

AP/PA Images

Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and US Capitol in Washington (Cliff Owen/AP)

Fireworks explode over rooftops in Brooklyn (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Close

Fireworks explode over rooftops in Brooklyn (John Minchillo/AP)

Fireworks explode over rooftops in Brooklyn (John Minchillo/AP)

AP/PA Images

Fireworks explode over rooftops in Brooklyn (John Minchillo/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a &lsquo;Salute to America&rsquo; event on the South Lawn of the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP) Expand

Close

President Donald Trump speaks during a &lsquo;Salute to America&rsquo; event on the South Lawn of the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Salute to America’ event on the South Lawn of the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

AP/PA Images

President Donald Trump speaks during a ‘Salute to America’ event on the South Lawn of the White House (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descends onto the grounds of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP) Expand

Close

The US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descends onto the grounds of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

The US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descends onto the grounds of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

AP/PA Images

The US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team descends onto the grounds of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the Truman Balcony of the White House as they watch a fireworks display (Patrick Semansky/AP) Expand

Close

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the Truman Balcony of the White House as they watch a fireworks display (Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the Truman Balcony of the White House as they watch a fireworks display (Patrick Semansky/AP)

AP/PA Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand on the Truman Balcony of the White House as they watch a fireworks display (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Protesters burn US flags during a protest near Trump International Hotel in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP) Expand

Close

Protesters burn US flags during a protest near Trump International Hotel in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Protesters burn US flags during a protest near Trump International Hotel in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

AP/PA Images

Protesters burn US flags during a protest near Trump International Hotel in New York (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

People walk by as Black Lives Matter protesters march on the boardwalk at 11th Street in Virginia Beach (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Expand

Close

People walk by as Black Lives Matter protesters march on the boardwalk at 11th Street in Virginia Beach (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

People walk by as Black Lives Matter protesters march on the boardwalk at 11th Street in Virginia Beach (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

AP/PA Images

People walk by as Black Lives Matter protesters march on the boardwalk at 11th Street in Virginia Beach (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

People march in the loop in Chicago during a &ldquo;Boycott 4th of July&rsquo; rally against police brutality (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Expand

Close

People march in the loop in Chicago during a &ldquo;Boycott 4th of July&rsquo; rally against police brutality (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

People march in the loop in Chicago during a “Boycott 4th of July’ rally against police brutality (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

AP/PA Images

People march in the loop in Chicago during a “Boycott 4th of July’ rally against police brutality (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

People clad in masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP) Expand

Close

People clad in masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)

People clad in masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)

AP/PA Images

People clad in masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk along the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)

The precautions continued inside Vegas&rsquo;s Strat hotel-casino (John Locher/AP) Expand

Close

The precautions continued inside Vegas&rsquo;s Strat hotel-casino (John Locher/AP)

The precautions continued inside Vegas’s Strat hotel-casino (John Locher/AP)

AP/PA Images

The precautions continued inside Vegas’s Strat hotel-casino (John Locher/AP)

Tobias Perry, left, and Samantha Rosario stand on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the downtown skyline of Providence, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP) Expand

Close

Tobias Perry, left, and Samantha Rosario stand on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the downtown skyline of Providence, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Tobias Perry, left, and Samantha Rosario stand on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the downtown skyline of Providence, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

AP/PA Images

Tobias Perry, left, and Samantha Rosario stand on a pedestrian bridge overlooking the downtown skyline of Providence, Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Aliya Wieting, centre, digs into some shaved ice with her extended family in Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Expand

Close

Aliya Wieting, centre, digs into some shaved ice with her extended family in Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Aliya Wieting, centre, digs into some shaved ice with her extended family in Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

AP/PA Images

Aliya Wieting, centre, digs into some shaved ice with her extended family in Lincoln, Nebraska (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Usually filled with flags, food sellers and residents celebrating the Fourth of July, the square near the courthouse in Seward, Nebraska sits quietly. The town&rsquo;s usual festivities went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Expand

Close

Usually filled with flags, food sellers and residents celebrating the Fourth of July, the square near the courthouse in Seward, Nebraska sits quietly. The town&rsquo;s usual festivities went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Usually filled with flags, food sellers and residents celebrating the Fourth of July, the square near the courthouse in Seward, Nebraska sits quietly. The town’s usual festivities went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

AP/PA Images

Usually filled with flags, food sellers and residents celebrating the Fourth of July, the square near the courthouse in Seward, Nebraska sits quietly. The town’s usual festivities went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Revellers enjoy the beach at Coney Island in New York (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Close

Revellers enjoy the beach at Coney Island in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Revellers enjoy the beach at Coney Island in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

AP/PA Images

Revellers enjoy the beach at Coney Island in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Amalia Abrahamsen fires a cannon during a spontaneous boat gathering that circled around Spofford Lake in Spofford, New Hampshire (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Expand

Close

Amalia Abrahamsen fires a cannon during a spontaneous boat gathering that circled around Spofford Lake in Spofford, New Hampshire (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Amalia Abrahamsen fires a cannon during a spontaneous boat gathering that circled around Spofford Lake in Spofford, New Hampshire (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AP/PA Images

Amalia Abrahamsen fires a cannon during a spontaneous boat gathering that circled around Spofford Lake in Spofford, New Hampshire (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan&rsquo;s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Close

Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan&rsquo;s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP)

Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP)

AP/PA Images

Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP)

He set a new world record of 75 hot dogs (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Close

He set a new world record of 75 hot dogs (John Minchillo/AP)

He set a new world record of 75 hot dogs (John Minchillo/AP)

AP/PA Images

He set a new world record of 75 hot dogs (John Minchillo/AP)

Brittani Scott watches her son, Cooper Scott, 2, play with bubbles while waiting to see a display of fireworks in Florida (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Expand

Close

Brittani Scott watches her son, Cooper Scott, 2, play with bubbles while waiting to see a display of fireworks in Florida (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Brittani Scott watches her son, Cooper Scott, 2, play with bubbles while waiting to see a display of fireworks in Florida (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

AP/PA Images

Brittani Scott watches her son, Cooper Scott, 2, play with bubbles while waiting to see a display of fireworks in Florida (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

PA Media