Friday 25 October 2019

In pictures: The last climb at Uluru

The famous landmark has been permanently closed to climbers following a campaign by traditional landowners the Anangu.

The sun sets at Uluru in the Northern Territory (Anthony Devlin/PA)

By PA Reporter

Tourists have gathered at Australia’s Uluru for their last chance to scale the sacred rock.

Uluru – formerly known as Ayers Rock – is a place of great spiritual and cultural importance to traditional landowners the Anangu, who have long called for a ban on ascending the rock.

On Friday, the famous landmark in the heart of the Northern Territory’s Red Centre was permanently closed to climbers.

Uluru rises out of the Northern Territory in Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)
As was the case on Friday, high winds sometimes prevented visitors from ascending the rock. Rangers later allowed the huge crowds to start their ascent after the winds calmed down (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tourists can view cave paintings at the landmark (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge visited a local cultural centre at Uluru during an official tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 (Phil Noble/PA)
Like many tourists, Kate and William made the most of the photo opportunity, posing with Uluru in the background (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tourists line up waiting to climb the sandstone monolith called Uluru that dominates Australia’s arid center at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the last day climbing is allowed. The end of visitors enjoying the panoramic views of the incongruously flat Outback surrounds from the rock’s summit also marks indigenous Australians finding a new voice in national decision-making. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Tourists climb the sandstone monolith called Uluru that dominates Australia’s arid center at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the last day climbing is allowed. The end of visitors enjoying the panoramic views of the incongruously flat Outback surrounds from the rock’s summit also marks indigenous Australians finding a new voice in national decision-making. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

