In pictures: Summit of the century in Singapore
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are set to hold a much-anticipated meeting.
US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are preparing for an unprecedented meeting that could define the fate of millions.
Mr Trump has predicted a “nice” outcome, while Mr Kim spent much of the day out of view.
The president and Mr Kim plan to meet one-on-one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers. Here are some key images ahead of the historic talks.
Press Association