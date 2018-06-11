News World News

Monday 11 June 2018

In pictures: Summit of the century in Singapore

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are set to hold a much-anticipated meeting.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are preparing for an unprecedented meeting that could define the fate of millions.

Mr Trump has predicted a “nice” outcome, while Mr Kim spent much of the day out of view.

The president and Mr Kim plan to meet one-on-one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers. Here are some key images ahead of the historic talks.

ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236934597
Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236948684
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets prime minister Lee Hsien Loong at the presidential palace in Singapore (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236945977
A news programme at Seoul Railway Station shows the North Korean leader and the US president (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236948056
Onlookers wait for the departure of the motorcade of Mr Trump from the presidential palace (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236948047
Singapore police cars line up in front of the palace (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236946575
Mr Trump meets Mr Lee as the summit approaches (AP)
ipanews_416baf14-d538-45c4-97f5-ebec59a18cfe_embedded236947751
Police officers patrol outside the St Regis Hotel, where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is staying (AP)

