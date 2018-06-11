In pictures: Summit of the century in Singapore

Mr Trump has predicted a “nice” outcome, while Mr Kim spent much of the day out of view.

The president and Mr Kim plan to meet one-on-one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers. Here are some key images ahead of the historic talks.

Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets prime minister Lee Hsien Loong at the presidential palace in Singapore (AP)

A news programme at Seoul Railway Station shows the North Korean leader and the US president (AP)

Onlookers wait for the departure of the motorcade of Mr Trump from the presidential palace (AP)

Singapore police cars line up in front of the palace (AP)

Mr Trump meets Mr Lee as the summit approaches (AP)