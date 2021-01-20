In Pictures: Stage set for Biden inauguration as Trump departs

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States when he swears the oath of office in Washington.
he inauguration ceremony unfolds at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departs the White House after a tumultuous four years:
Close
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)
AP/PA Images
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)
Close
Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
AP/PA Images
Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
Close
Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)
AP/PA Images
Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)
Close
Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)
AP/PA Images
Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)
Close
Security officers atop the White House before Inauguration Day ceremonies (David J Phillip/AP)
AP/PA Images
Security officers atop the White House before Inauguration Day ceremonies (David J Phillip/AP)
Close
A worker vacuums the platform as preparations started early (Andrew Harnik/AP)
AP/PA Images
A worker vacuums the platform as preparations started early (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Close
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building (Julio Cortez/AP)
AP/PA Images
Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building (Julio Cortez/AP)
Close
Two White House Marines stand at the front doors of the US Capitol – one of the doors was damaged in last week’s violent protest (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
AP/PA Images
Two White House Marines stand at the front doors of the US Capitol – one of the doors was damaged in last week’s violent protest (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Close
A National Guardsman walks past the flags that line the National Mall (Julio Cortez/AP)
AP/PA Images
A National Guardsman walks past the flags that line the National Mall (Julio Cortez/AP)
Close
A Capitol worker places a presidential seal on a wall (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)
AP/PA Images
A Capitol worker places a presidential seal on a wall (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)
Close
A light rain falls at the US Capitol (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
AP/PA Images
A light rain falls at the US Capitol (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Close
Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building (John Minchillo/AP)
AP/PA Images
Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building (John Minchillo/AP)
Close
Ms McClain was wearing Kamala Harris-Joe Biden dolls in her jacket pocket (John Minchillo/AP)
AP/PA Images
Ms McClain was wearing Kamala Harris-Joe Biden dolls in her jacket pocket (John Minchillo/AP)
Close
Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia (David Goldman/AP)
AP/PA Images
Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia (David Goldman/AP)
PA Media