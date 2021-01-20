| 2.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Stage set for Biden inauguration as Trump departs

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States as Donald Trump departs the White House after a tumultuous four years.

Marine One with President Donald Trump onboard leaves the White House (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Marine One with President Donald Trump onboard leaves the White House (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States when he swears the oath of office in Washington.

The inauguration ceremony unfolds at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departs the White House after a tumultuous four years:

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP) Expand

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)

Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool) Expand

Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)

Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP) Expand

Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)

Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP) Expand

Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)

Security officers atop the White House before Inauguration Day ceremonies (David J Phillip/AP) Expand

Security officers atop the White House before Inauguration Day ceremonies (David J Phillip/AP)

A worker vacuums the platform as preparations started early (Andrew Harnik/AP) Expand

A worker vacuums the platform as preparations started early (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building (Julio Cortez/AP) Expand

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building (Julio Cortez/AP)

Two White House Marines stand at the front doors of the US Capitol – one of the doors was damaged in last week&rsquo;s violent protest (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Two White House Marines stand at the front doors of the US Capitol – one of the doors was damaged in last week&rsquo;s violent protest (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

A National Guardsman walks past the flags that line the National Mall (Julio Cortez/AP) Expand

A National Guardsman walks past the flags that line the National Mall (Julio Cortez/AP)

A Capitol worker places a presidential seal on a wall (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP) Expand

A Capitol worker places a presidential seal on a wall (Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)

A light rain falls at the US Capitol (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Expand

A light rain falls at the US Capitol (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Teri McClain, of Seattle, poses near the Capitol Building (John Minchillo/AP)

Ms McClain was wearing Kamala Harris-Joe Biden dolls in her jacket pocket (John Minchillo/AP) Expand

Ms McClain was wearing Kamala Harris-Joe Biden dolls in her jacket pocket (John Minchillo/AP)

Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia (David Goldman/AP) Expand

Gi Chung sets up his souvenir stand with Joe Biden memorabilia (David Goldman/AP)

