In pictures: Spectacular New Year celebration images from around the globe
While we wait for the end of 2017 here, the new year is already up and running in many parts of the world.
Sydney held its annual fireworks display over their famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
This year a rainbow-coloured display was used to mark Australia's legalisation of gay marriage.
Singapore's celebration in Marina Bay went ahead despite some rain while in Japan, balloons were released into the sky as a part of the New Year celebrations in Tokyo.
Online Editors