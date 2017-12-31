News World News

Monday 1 January 2018

In pictures: Spectacular New Year celebration images from around the globe

Fireworks light up the sky in Edinburgh during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations. David Cheskin/PA Wire
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

Sean Nolan

While we wait for the end of 2017 here, the new year is already up and running in many parts of the world.

Sydney held its annual fireworks display over their famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

This year a rainbow-coloured display was used to mark Australia's legalisation of gay marriage.

Singapore's celebration in Marina Bay went ahead despite some rain while in Japan, balloons were released into the sky as a part of the New Year celebrations in Tokyo.

Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch fireworks in the rain at the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year in Singapore December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fireworks light up Marina Bay near the Merlion ahead of the New Year in Singapore December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People release balloons as they take part in a New Year countdown event in celebrations to ring in 2018 in Tokyo, Japan January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People enjoy as fireworks explode over Lotte Group's 123-storey skyscraper Lotte World Tower during New Year celebration in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People watch as sky lanterns are released ahead of New Year on the frozen Songhua river in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People dance during the New Year's celebrations at a market area in New Delhi, India, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pope Francis prays in front of the nativity scene after celebrating a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Iraqi federal police stand guard outside the Virgin Mary church during new year's eve mass in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Fireworks light up the sky in Edinburgh during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations. David Cheskin/PA Wire
Burj Khalifa is lit up during the new year celebrations in Dubai, UAE January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Members of Flyboard Ireland in performance during Liffey Lights Moment as part of of New Years Festival on Customs House Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Members of Flyboard Ireland in performance during Liffey Lights Moment as part of of New Years Festival on Customs House Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Members of Flyboard Ireland in performance during Liffey Lights Moment as part of of New Years Festival on Customs House Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Members of Flyboard Ireland in performance during Liffey Lights Moment as part of of New Years Festival on Customs House Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Members of Flyboard Ireland in performance during Liffey Lights Moment as part of of New Years Festival on Customs House Quay, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

