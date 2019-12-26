News World News

Thursday 26 December 2019

In Pictures: Solar eclipse delights crowds across Asia

The moon passed in front of the sun in a spectacular natural phenomenon on Boxing Day.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

By Associated Press

People across Asia have witnessed a spectacular annular solar eclipse, which saw the moon pass in front of the sun to create a so-called “ring of fire”.

The phenomenon was visible from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand.

Thousands of people wore special viewing glasses or used adapted binoculars to watch the rare event up close.

ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232143
The moon begins to travel across the sun, as viewed from Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232645
The start of the solar eclipse can be seen behind a building in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249231939
The eclipse proves to be a picturesque background to silhouetted statues in Islamabad, Pakistan (BK Bangash/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232384
Birds fly past the eclipse in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232776
In Manila, the Philippines, a cloudy sky made the eclipse appear even more stunning (Aaron Favila/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232366
People across Asia stopped what they were doing to watch the phenomenon, including this roadside vendor in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249233217
A Sri Lankan girl uses a special lens to watch the event in the capital Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232132
Students hold special filters to view the eclipse at the Santiratwitthayalai School in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232441
A group of students in viewing glasses turn to the skies in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
ipanews_124ac54c-37b1-4c93-bd65-f781a5afccda_embedded249232338
A large group come together in Hyderabad, India, to view the rare sight (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News