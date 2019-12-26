-
In Pictures: Solar eclipse delights crowds across Asia
People across Asia have witnessed a spectacular annular solar eclipse, which saw the moon pass in front of the sun to create a so-called “ring of fire”.
The phenomenon was visible from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand.
Thousands of people wore special viewing glasses or used adapted binoculars to watch the rare event up close.
