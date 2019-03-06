In Pictures: Revellers brave the cold for Mardi Gras finale

Residents and visitors in New Orleans have marked the culmination of the famous Mardi Gras season with a mixture of flair and fun.
From children clamouring for tossed strands of beads, to revellers dressed as blind sports referees and high-school bands marching down the street, people in the Big Easy celebrated with a day of parades and costumes.
After rainy weather affected some parades on Sunday, Fat Tuesday was cold but sunny, and revellers bundled up under multiple layers to enjoy the spectacle.