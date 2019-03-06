News World News

Wednesday 6 March 2019

In Pictures: Revellers brave the cold for Mardi Gras finale

New Orleans celebrated Fat Tuesday with a day of parades and costumes.

The Krewes of Argus and the Elks-Jeffersonians roll on Mardi Gras day (Shawn Fink/The Advocate via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Residents and visitors in New Orleans have marked the culmination of the famous Mardi Gras season with a mixture of flair and fun.

From children clamouring for tossed strands of beads, to revellers dressed as blind sports referees and high-school bands marching down the street, people in the Big Easy celebrated with a day of parades and costumes.

After rainy weather affected some parades on Sunday, Fat Tuesday was cold but sunny, and revellers bundled up under multiple layers to enjoy the spectacle.

The Zulu parade rolls on St Charles Avenue (Max Becherer/The Advocate/AP)
‘Blind referees’ poke fun at an infamous decision against the New Orleans Saints (Rebecca Santanta/AP)
Tiffany Brooks watches the Zulu parade (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/AP)
The North Side Skull and Bones Gang is celebrating its 200th year (Max Becherer/The Advocate/AP)
The Zulu parade rolls past Gallier Hall (Max Becherer/The Advocate/AP)
The Rex parade along St Charles Avenue (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/AP)
A Zulu coconut is given out (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/AP)

