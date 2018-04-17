In Pictures: QE2 then and now as liner prepares to welcome visitors on board
The ocean liner is about to re-open as a luxury hotel in Dubai a decade after its ocean swansong.
The Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner is finally opening for business again nearly a decade after last crossing the ocean.
The ship has now been transformed into a luxury hotel in Dubai.
Put to sea in 1969, the QE2 was named after the Queen Mother, the second vessel named after the mother of the current Queen.
Here we glimpse inside the refurbished vessel and look back on its glorious history:
