In Pictures: QE2 then and now as liner prepares to welcome visitors on board

Independent.ie

The Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner is finally opening for business again nearly a decade after last crossing the ocean.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-qe2-then-and-now-as-liner-prepares-to-welcome-visitors-on-board-36816388.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36816374.ece/6cab4/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_1