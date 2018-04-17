News World News

Tuesday 17 April 2018

In Pictures: QE2 then and now as liner prepares to welcome visitors on board

The ocean liner is about to re-open as a luxury hotel in Dubai a decade after its ocean swansong.

The Queen Elizabeth 2 is moored off the Mideast city-state of Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
The Queen Elizabeth 2 is moored off the Mideast city-state of Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

By Associated Press and Press Association Reporters

The Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner is finally opening for business again nearly a decade after last crossing the ocean.

The ship has now been transformed into a luxury hotel in Dubai.

Put to sea in 1969, the QE2 was named after the Queen Mother, the second vessel named after the mother of the current Queen.

Here we glimpse inside the refurbished vessel and look back on its glorious history:

ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded236046779
The Queen Elizabeth 2 is moored at the Rashid Port (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded236046885
The refurbished bar is ready to receive guests (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded236046735
The Queen Elizabeth last sailed a decade ago (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded236046680
Hamza Mustafa, the chief executive of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corp’s investment arm, passes slot machines that will remain turned off as gambling is illegal (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded236046949
A duplex room is ready to receive guests (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded25142724
The QE2 successfully enters the mouth of the Tyne at Tynemouth in 2007 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded25160944
The QE2 sits docked on the River Mersey in Liverpool in 2007 (Martin Rickett/PA)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded25149436
The QE2 moors in the River Forth beside the Forth Rail Bridge, again in 2007 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded224661009
Well wishers watch the departure of the Queen Elizabeth 2 from Southampton on her maiden voyage to New York in 1969 (PA).
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded21628993
The launching of the newly-named Queen Elizabeth II by the Queen at John Brown’s Yard, Clydebank in 1967 (PA)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded21656535
Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr getting ready for some deck games on board the QE2 at Southampton (PA)
ipanews_cc9867c5-1d9b-4f03-9e61-d4fcbd62998b_embedded21629003
The Queen and Princess Margaret on the launching platform in 1967 (PA)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News