In Pictures: Protesters stand their ground in Hong Kong amid warnings
Hong Kong’s protesters are continuing their demonstrations against China’s government with the international airport the latest focus.
Flights were cancelled on Monday after the terminal was flooded by protesters amid warnings that Beijing considered the activities to be “terrorist”.
Despite the warnings from China’s central government, the protesters have continued to state their case while hospital workers have also voiced anger at what they consider police brutality.
