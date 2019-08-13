News World News

Tuesday 13 August 2019

In Pictures: Protesters stand their ground in Hong Kong amid warnings

The city’s leader Carrie Lam says the city is on the path of no return while Beijing has warned of impending action.

Medical staff stage a protest against police brutality (Kin Cheung/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Hong Kong’s protesters are continuing their demonstrations against China’s government with the international airport the latest focus.

Flights were cancelled on Monday after the terminal was flooded by protesters amid warnings that Beijing considered the activities to be “terrorist”.

Despite the warnings from China’s central government, the protesters have continued to state their case while hospital workers have also voiced anger at what they consider police brutality.

ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643154
Airport security personnel stand guard as travellers walk past protesters holding a sit-in rally at the departure gate of the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643406
Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the departure hall (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643254
A beam of sunlight is cast on the travellers as they wait at the check-in counters (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244642779
Nurses wearing eyepatch and face masks take part in a protest (Kin Cheung/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244642983
Medical staff make their feelings clear (Kin Cheung/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643198
Protesters stage a sit-in rally near the departure gate (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643417
Travellers wait at the check-in counters (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643208
Travellers walk past a flights information board (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643210
An airport security staff member gestures to travellers (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244642687
Medical staff wearing eyepatches (Kin Cheung/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244643590
Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_0c78e762-130c-430e-a522-b97e2881adf1_embedded244642634
Passenger planes parked at the tarmac (Vincent Thian/AP)

PA Media

