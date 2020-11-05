| 7.4°C Dublin

In Pictures: Protesters on the streets amid disputes over US vote counting

Many angry Trump supporters demanded a halt to the counting of votes, while in other states some called for all ballots to be tallied.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The US is in limbo as counting goes on in key battleground states after voting in the presidential election, with legal challenges from Donald Trump threatening to block Joe Biden’s apparent march to victory.

The stand-off brought thousands of protesters into the streets, with many angry Trump supporters demanding a halt to the counting of votes, while other backers of the president found themselves on the same side as the Biden camp by calling for all ballots to be tallied in marginal counties.

Trump supporters outside Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix as counter-protesters stand behind (Matt York/AP)

Trump supporters outside Maricopa County Recorder&rsquo;s Office in Phoenix as counter-protesters stand behind (Matt York/AP)

AP/PA Images

Some Trump supporters are calling for every vote to be counted (Matt York/AP)

Some Trump supporters are calling for every vote to be counted (Matt York/AP)

AP/PA Images

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies guard the Recorder's Office (Matt York/AP)

Maricopa County Sheriff&rsquo;s deputies guard the Recorder&rsquo;s Office (Matt York/AP)

AP/PA Images

People wanting to be election challengers crowd around a counting centre in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

People wanting to be election challengers crowd around a counting centre in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

AP/PA Images

A pause for prayer in Phoenix (Matt York/AP)

A pause for prayer in Phoenix (Matt York/AP)

AP/PA Images

A Count Every Vote – Protect Every Person rally in Seattle (Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/AP)

A Count Every Vote – Protect Every Person rally in Seattle (Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/AP)

AP/PA Images

Kathleen Myers backs the Count Every Vote campaign (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/AP)

Kathleen Myers backs the Count Every Vote campaign (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/AP)

AP/PA Images

Protesters in Chicago (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

Protesters in Chicago (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

AP/PA Images

A campaigner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

A campaigner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

AP/PA Images

Pennsylvania is one the states at the centre of legal action by Mr Trump (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

Pennsylvania is one the states at the centre of legal action by Mr Trump (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

AP/PA Images

Some violence broke out in cities including Seattl. (Ted S Warren/AP)

Some violence broke out in cities including Seattl. (Ted S Warren/AP)

AP/PA Images

Meanwhile, people around the world look on as the wait continues (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Meanwhile, people around the world look on as the wait continues (Koji Sasahara/AP)

AP/PA Images

