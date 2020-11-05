In Pictures: Protesters on the streets amid disputes over US vote counting

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The US is in limbo as counting goes on in key battleground states after voting in the presidential election, with legal challenges from Donald Trump threatening to block Joe Biden’s apparent march to victory.

The stand-off brought thousands of protesters into the streets, with many angry Trump supporters demanding a halt to the counting of votes, while other backers of the president found themselves on the same side as the Biden camp by calling for all ballots to be tallied in marginal counties.

Trump supporters outside Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix as counter-protesters stand behind (Matt York/AP)

Trump supporters outside Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix as counter-protesters stand behind (Matt York/AP)

Some Trump supporters are calling for every vote to be counted (Matt York/AP)

Some Trump supporters are calling for every vote to be counted (Matt York/AP)

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies guard the Recorder's Office (Matt York/AP)

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies guard the Recorder's Office (Matt York/AP)

People wanting to be election challengers crowd around a counting centre in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

People wanting to be election challengers crowd around a counting centre in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

A pause for prayer in Phoenix (Matt York/AP)

A pause for prayer in Phoenix (Matt York/AP)

A Count Every Vote – Protect Every Person rally in Seattle (Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/AP)

A Count Every Vote – Protect Every Person rally in Seattle (Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/AP)

Kathleen Myers backs the Count Every Vote campaign (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/AP)

Kathleen Myers backs the Count Every Vote campaign (Dean Rutz/Seattle Times/AP)

Protesters in Chicago (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

Protesters in Chicago (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

A campaigner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

A campaigner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

Pennsylvania is one the states at the centre of legal action by Mr Trump (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

Pennsylvania is one the states at the centre of legal action by Mr Trump (Sean Simmers/Patriot-News/AP)

Some violence broke out in cities including Seattl. (Ted S Warren/AP)

Some violence broke out in cities including Seattl. (Ted S Warren/AP)

Meanwhile, people around the world look on as the wait continues (Koji Sasahara/AP)

Meanwhile, people around the world look on as the wait continues (Koji Sasahara/AP)

PA Media