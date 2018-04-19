In Pictures: Poland marks 75th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto uprising
Daffodils have become a way of remembering those who rose up against the Nazis.
Poland has marked 75 years since the Warsaw Ghetto uprising against the Nazis amid some recrimination about current attitudes.
The rebellion was eventually doomed but saw Poles, in what was once Europe’s biggest Jewish community, resist longer against the invaders than some countries did.
Officials marked the occasion but there were also voices of dissent, amid claims of intolerance in the modern-day world.
19 April 1943 | Groups of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began the uprising against Germans which lasted 27 days. Today we remember the heroism and sacrifice of those who chose to resist against impossible odd to die in dignity & save the human spirit. https://t.co/rd9Ux0uNJ6 pic.twitter.com/f4sIrUP1ZZ— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 19, 2018
Press Association