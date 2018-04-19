News World News

Thursday 19 April 2018

In Pictures: Poland marks 75th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto uprising

Daffodils have become a way of remembering those who rose up against the Nazis.

A man touches a monument when attending an independent ceremony (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Poland has marked 75 years since the Warsaw Ghetto uprising against the Nazis amid some recrimination about current attitudes.

The rebellion was eventually doomed but saw Poles, in what was once Europe’s biggest Jewish community, resist longer against the invaders than some countries did.

Officials marked the occasion but there were also voices of dissent, amid claims of intolerance in the modern-day world.

People lay flowers at an independent ceremony (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda pays homage to the victims and fighters of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising (AP)
Young people with daffodils gather for non-official anniversary ceremonies in tribute to the fighters of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising by the site of a wartime bunker (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
A survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto, Marian Kalwary (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda speaks during state ceremonies (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Police officers hold daffodils (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Women watch the state ceremonies (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

