In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day
China’s ruling Communist Party has celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country’s economic growth and military might.
But in Hong Kong, black-clad pro-democracy activists clashed with police in the biggest protests yet against the influence of Beijing in the semi-autonomous territory.
PA Media