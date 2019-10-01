News World News

Tuesday 1 October 2019

In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day

There were contrasting scenes in Beijing and Hong Kong.

(AP)
(AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

China’s ruling Communist Party has celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country’s economic growth and military might.

But in Hong Kong, black-clad pro-democracy activists clashed with police in the biggest protests yet against the influence of Beijing in the semi-autonomous territory.

ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245739269
Army vehicles roll through Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245738449
A huge portrait of former Communist Party leader Hu Jintao (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245738334
Participants wave flowers as they march next to a float (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245738199
President Xi Jinping is shown in a painting and on screen (Ng Han Guan/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded2857052
A flypast by military planes (Andy Wong/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245736400
Ranks of Chinese troops (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245735374
Anti-China protesters gather in Hong Kong (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245735183
Anti-government protests in the Wong Tai Sin area (Felipe Dana/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245737139
Police use blue dyed water to disperse protesters (Vincent Thian/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245739493
Black-clad protesters use umbrellas to shield themselves (Vincent Yu/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245739472
A row of motorcycles go up in flames (Felipe Dana/AP)
ipanews_c93656de-7f48-489f-ad90-49d6a7a9e1f5_embedded245737592
A protester dodges tear gas (Vincent Thian/AP)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News