In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

Nations across the continent are facing tough lockdowns.

A Christmas tree illuminates the Old Town Square in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP) Expand

By Associated Press reporters

The European plazas where people would usually gather at crowded stalls to partake in hot mulled wine, gingerbread, sausages and other delicacies are just empty squares due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas markets, a cherished tradition in Germany and neighbouring countries, have joined the long list of annual traditions that were cancelled or diminished this year.

November saw many European countries impose partial or tougher lockdowns as new virus cases soared. The restrictions are either being retained or only partially loosened as Advent gets under way.

Here, we look at the bustling markets of recent years – and the empty squares of today.

Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

Gendarmenmarkt Square in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

A stark contrast in Dortmund, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

The Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

Traditional market in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium (Francisco Seco/Olivier Matthys/AP) Expand

AP/PA Images

