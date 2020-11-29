In Pictures: Pandemic puts paid to Christmas markets around Europe

A Christmas tree illuminates the Old Town Square in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

The European plazas where people would usually gather at crowded stalls to partake in hot mulled wine, gingerbread, sausages and other delicacies are just empty squares due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas markets, a cherished tradition in Germany and neighbouring countries, have joined the long list of annual traditions that were cancelled or diminished this year.

November saw many European countries impose partial or tougher lockdowns as new virus cases soared. The restrictions are either being retained or only partially loosened as Advent gets under way.

Here, we look at the bustling markets of recent years – and the empty squares of today.

Expand Close Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Expand Close Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlottenburg Palace in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

Expand Close Gendarmenmarkt Square in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gendarmenmarkt Square in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Expand Close A stark contrast in Dortmund, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A stark contrast in Dortmund, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)

Expand Close The Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Expand Close Traditional market in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Traditional market in Strasbourg, France (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Expand Close The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium (Francisco Seco/Olivier Matthys/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium (Francisco Seco/Olivier Matthys/AP)

PA Media