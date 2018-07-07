News World News

Saturday 7 July 2018

In Pictures: Pamplona revellers lock horns with fighting bulls

Rain made the annual San Fermin festival more hazardous than usual.

Revellers run next to the fighting bulls (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Revellers run next to the fighting bulls (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

By AP

Brave – or foolhardy – revellers have gathered again for the annual San Fermin festival in Spain, where they have tangled with Pamplona’s famous fighting bulls.

At least five people were injured after rain left the narrow cobbled streets on a 930-yard course more slippery than usual.

ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237424075
Revellers gather in the street waiting for the first running of the bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237424291
Veteran runner El Boti, 60 – who has run the bulls since 1972 – says a prayer (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237423928
The revellers begin their run (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237423990
The bulls close in (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237423890
Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237423930
The runners begin to tumble in the narrow streets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237424262
El Boti at the San Fermin statue in Santo Domingo street (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237424077
The bulls weigh 1,100lb to 1,400lb each (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_86004f96-f9e8-4df8-9577-09c3ed1f7e4c_embedded237424098
The festival was popularised by Ernest Hemingway novel The Sun Also Rises (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News