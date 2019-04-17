-
In pictures: Notre Dame fire aftermath as French president vows to rebuild
Independent.ie
Construction teams have started assembling equipment at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after fire ravaged the landmark building.
President Emmanuel Macron has set a five-year deadline for restoration of the cathedral and more than 880 million euro (£760 million) has already been donated to the effort.
Press Association