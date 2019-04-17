News World News

Wednesday 17 April 2019

In pictures: Notre Dame fire aftermath as French president vows to rebuild

The world was aghast after the cathedral went up in flames.

The sun rises between the two towers of Notre Dame cathedral after fire devastated the building (AP)
By Press Association reporters

Construction teams have started assembling equipment at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after fire ravaged the landmark building.

President Emmanuel Macron has set a five-year deadline for restoration of the cathedral and more than 880 million euro (£760 million) has already been donated to the effort.

Scenes of destruction inside the cathedral (Christophe Petit Tesson via AP)
The hole in the roof can be seen from inside after the fire caused the spire to collapse (Christopher Petit Tesson/AP)
There was anguish on the streets of Paris as a vigil was held on the night after the blaze (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Firefighters battled for 12 hours to save the structure from complete destruction (Christophe Petit Tesson via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron told the nation he wants to see Notre Dame rebuilt within five years (Yoan Valat via AP)
Hundreds of millions of euro have been pledged towards building work already (AP)
A massive crane and planks of wood have already been delivered to the cathedral (Francisco Sepo/AP)
A number of artifacts were rescued from the blaze (Henri Garat/Ville de Paris via AP/PA)

