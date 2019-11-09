In Pictures: No needle for visitors to international tattoo convention

Enthusiasts flocked to the 10th International Tattoo Convention in Bucharest.
More than 100 tattoo artists from around the world gathered for the three-day event last week in the Romanian capital.
Visitors to the Bragadiru Palace had the opportunity to get inked by artists such as Bob Tyrrell and Gabriel Ripley from the US and China’s Zhu Shi, or to see at close quarters people famous for covering their bodies in tattoos like Venezuela’s Emilio Gonzales, Canada’s Doug Smode and Germany’s Guinness World Record holder Rolf Buchholz, known for his 453 metal piercings.