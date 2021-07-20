In Pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus surge

Muslims have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday with safety measures in place as the pandemic continues to pose a threat.

Large gatherings were discouraged in many places in a bid to curb transmission, while in the Afghan capital Kabul, further security was visible with a rocket attack on the presidential palace.

However, there were still big crowds in some locations including the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Expand Close A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Expand Close Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Expand Close The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

Expand Close A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Expand Close A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Expand Close Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Expand Close Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP)

Expand Close Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)

Expand Close Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Expand Close A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)