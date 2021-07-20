| 21.2°C Dublin

In Pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus surge

Once again the safety drive against the pandemic meant smaller gatherings.

A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) Expand

A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Muslims have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday with safety measures in place as the pandemic continues to pose a threat.

Large gatherings were discouraged in many places in a bid to curb transmission, while in the Afghan capital Kabul, further security was visible with a rocket attack on the presidential palace.

However, there were still big crowds in some locations including the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP) Expand

A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem&rsquo;s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP) Expand

Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem&rsquo;s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim&rsquo;s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP) Expand

The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim&rsquo;s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP) Expand

A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP) Expand

A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Expand

Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP) Expand

Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP)

Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) Expand

Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)

Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP) Expand

Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP)

A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP) Expand

A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)

Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP) Expand

Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

