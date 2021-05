A Palestinian youth performs a back flip at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem as people gather for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

Celebrations were restricted for a second year as the Covid-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.

A clown sprays children with foam as Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Whatsapp A clown sprays children with foam as Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Muslim women with their hands painted with traditional henna pray at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Whatsapp Muslim women with their hands painted with traditional henna pray at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Muslim men wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Whatsapp Muslim men wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Muslim boys hold balloons at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Whatsapp Muslim boys hold balloons at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on a street in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on a street in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Muslims wearing protective masks pray outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims wearing protective masks pray outside the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the ground in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Muslims praying at a mosque in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims praying at a mosque in Peshawar (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Whatsapp Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

PA Media