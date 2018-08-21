News World News

Tuesday 21 August 2018

In Pictures: Muslims across the world mark Eid-al-Adha festival

Prayers were mixed with treats and toys for children.

Palestinian children hold balloons on the first day of Eid al-Adha near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Palestinian children hold balloons on the first day of Eid al-Adha near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Muslims across the globe are celebrating the start of Eid-al-Adha.

The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim, known as Abraham in other traditions, to sacrifice his son for God.

It also comes as Muslims perform the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia – a mandatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once in the lifetime of all adult Muslims.

ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238117070
Nigerian Muslims offer prayers in Lagos (Sunday Alamba/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238114028
Kosovo men pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha outside the Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238116927
Russian police officers direct a congregation of Muslim believers leaving the annual celebration of Eid al-Adha in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238113683
Muslims try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid al-Adha prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238112431
Pigeons fly as Afghans prepare to offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238112894
Palestinian Muslims pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238110928
An enterprising Filipino Muslim brings out her sweets as she prepares to pray outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig, east of Manila (Bullit Marquez/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238114591
Sheep toys are displayed for sale to mark the holy day (Amr Nabil/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238107302
Pakistani customers carry a goat they bought for Eid al-Adha in a rickshaw in Islamabad, Pakistan (B.K. Bangash/AP)
ipanews_67eca7aa-7f02-4110-8b59-841b5aeb3755_embedded238108494
A baker cooks Eid treats in Baghdad, Iraq (Karim Kadim/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News