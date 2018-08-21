In Pictures: Muslims across the world mark Eid-al-Adha festival

Muslims across the globe are celebrating the start of Eid-al-Adha.

The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim, known as Abraham in other traditions, to sacrifice his son for God.

It also comes as Muslims perform the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia – a mandatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once in the lifetime of all adult Muslims.

Nigerian Muslims offer prayers in Lagos (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Kosovo men pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha outside the Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Pristina (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

Russian police officers direct a congregation of Muslim believers leaving the annual celebration of Eid al-Adha in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Muslims try to catch balloons distributed for free after Eid al-Adha prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

Pigeons fly as Afghans prepare to offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Shah-e-Dushamshera mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Palestinian Muslims pray to mark the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

An enterprising Filipino Muslim brings out her sweets as she prepares to pray outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig, east of Manila (Bullit Marquez/AP)

Sheep toys are displayed for sale to mark the holy day (Amr Nabil/AP)

Pakistani customers carry a goat they bought for Eid al-Adha in a rickshaw in Islamabad, Pakistan (B.K. Bangash/AP)

A baker cooks Eid treats in Baghdad, Iraq (Karim Kadim/AP)

Press Association