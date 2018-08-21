-
In Pictures: Muslims across the world mark Eid-al-Adha festival
Muslims across the globe are celebrating the start of Eid-al-Adha.
The festival marks the willingness of Ibrahim, known as Abraham in other traditions, to sacrifice his son for God.
It also comes as Muslims perform the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia – a mandatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once in the lifetime of all adult Muslims.
