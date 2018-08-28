News World News

Tuesday 28 August 2018

In Pictures: Mourners queue to see Aretha Franklin lying in state

The Queen of Soul’s body is on display at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Mourners viewing Aretha Franklin’s coffin (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)
Mourners viewing Aretha Franklin’s coffin (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

By Associated Press Reporters

Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.

Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul’s body is lying in state.

ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238226753
Wellwishers see Aretha Franklin’s coffin (Paul Sancya/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238212835
Memorial items at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit (Paul Sancya/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238226598
Police help with a barricade at the museum (Carlos Osorio/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238226696
Felicia Phillips, Alice Howard, Rochelle Hampton and Imogene King-Dugan sing as they wait in line (Carlos Osorio/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238226757
The museum is where civil rights heroine Rosa Parks lay in repose after her death in 2005 (Paul Sancya/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238226818
It was the largest black museum in the US until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington DC in 2016 (Paul Sancya/AP)
ipanews_3fae9435-5ea7-4907-b87f-7e41d69e8ec8_embedded238227064
Mourners brought along their own memorabilia (Paul Sancya/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News