Thursday 11 October 2018

In Pictures: Most powerful hurricane on record hits Florida’s Panhandle

Hurricane Michael has been downgraded to a tropical storm after causing devastation on Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Bon inspects damage in Panama City (Pedro Portal/AP)
By Press Association reporter

The record-breaking Hurricane Michael is making its way towards the Carolinas after leaving widespread destruction in Florida.

As daylight hits on Thursday, residents will begin to take stock of the enormity of the disaster.

ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239055666
Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying a major Category 4 storm landfall (Douglas R Clifford/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239057046
Shredded trees, derailed train carriages and a sunken trailer are seen in the aftermath (Gerald Herbert/AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239056640
A resident of St Marks rescues a cooler out of the floodwaters near his home (Chris O’Meara/AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239056206
The Oceanis is grounded by a tidal surge at the Port St Joe Marina (Douglas R Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239056156
Megan Williams and roommate Kaylee O’Brian take belongings from their destroyed home after several trees fell during the hurricane (Gerald Herbert/AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239056364
The 155mph winds also damaged this McDonald’s restaurant (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239056272
Haley Nelson inspects damage in Panama City (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
ipanews_713c984c-03d6-4d1a-afef-e9f11f5a463d_embedded239057060
Derailed carriagess in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael (Gerald Herbert/AP)

