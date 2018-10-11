-
In Pictures: Most powerful hurricane on record hits Florida’s Panhandle
Independent.ie
The record-breaking Hurricane Michael is making its way towards the Carolinas after leaving widespread destruction in Florida.
As daylight hits on Thursday, residents will begin to take stock of the enormity of the disaster.
Press Association