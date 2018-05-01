In Pictures: May Day celebrations turn ugly in France
French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb posted a tweet condemning the ‘violence and vandalism’.
Scattered vandalism marked May Day in France as hundreds of demonstrators marched across Paris to oppose economic policies pursued by President Emmanuel Macron.
Some participants smashed the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant and set furniture inside on fire as the demonstration in the French capital heated up. Protesters also wore masks and threw firecrackers.
Television cameras captured vandals overturning a car and setting it on fire.
Press Association