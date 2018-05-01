News World News

Tuesday 1 May 2018

In Pictures: May Day celebrations turn ugly in France

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb posted a tweet condemning the ‘violence and vandalism’.

Protesters wore masks and threw firecrackers (Francois Mori/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Scattered vandalism marked May Day in France as hundreds of demonstrators marched across Paris to oppose economic policies pursued by President Emmanuel Macron.

ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639858
(Francois Mori/AP)

Some participants smashed the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant and set furniture inside on fire as the demonstration in the French capital heated up. Protesters also wore masks and threw firecrackers.

ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639863
(Francois Mori/AP)

Television cameras captured vandals overturning a car and setting it on fire.

ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639868
(Francois Mori/AP)

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb posted a tweet condemning the “violence and vandalism”.

ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639873
(Francois Mori/AP)
ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639878
(Francois Mori/AP)
ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639882
(Francois Mori/AP)
ipanews_3f2f3b2e-3f1a-4fba-9b0f-e3c445abbbe2_embedded639885
(Francois Mori/AP)

Press Association

