In Pictures: Massive parade marks Soviet Union victory over Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade, which was delayed by more than a month because of coronavirus.

The parade is usually held on May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday.

The timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event, the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the victory over the Nazis.

🕊ï¸Looking forward to the 24th May #Victory75 Parade in Moscow!



🎖ï¸On that date in 1945 the original Vicotry Parade took place, lasting 2h in pouring rain, yet 24 marshalls, 249 generals, 2536 officers & 31,116 soldiers took part in the ceremony.



FULL: https://t.co/xUcP8IEUxt pic.twitter.com/wfNy5UxIEh — Russia in the UK 🇷🇺🇬🇧 (@RSGovUK) June 23, 2020

Russian army Mi-8 military helicopters fly over Red Square (Alexey Maishev/AP)

Russian army Mi-8 military helicopters fly over Red Square (Alexey Maishev/AP)

Russian sailors march towards Red Square (Mikhail Voskresenskiy/AP)

Russian sailors march towards Red Square (Mikhail Voskresenskiy/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech (Sergey Pyatakov/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech (Sergey Pyatakov/AP)

Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams fly their Sukhoi Su-30SM and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets over Red Square (Iliya Pitalev/AP)

Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic teams fly their Sukhoi Su-30SM and Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets over Red Square (Iliya Pitalev/AP)

Russian soldiers dressed in Soviet Red Army Second World War uniforms (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Russian soldiers dressed in Soviet Red Army Second World War uniforms (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Soviet T-34 tanks roll towards Red Square during the Victory Day military parade (Vladimir Pesnya/AP)

Soviet T-34 tanks roll towards Red Square during the Victory Day military parade (Vladimir Pesnya/AP)

âThe future of the world cannot be imagined, if the Red Army had not defended itâ - Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade on Moscowâs Red Square on 22 of June 2020.



🕊https://t.co/HHXL0EqwF4#Victory75 #ÐÐ°ÑÐ°Ð´ÐÐ¾Ð±ÐµÐ´Ñ #75Ð»ÐµÑÐÐ¾Ð±ÐµÐ´Ñ #ÐÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð°ÑÐÐ»Ð¾ÑÐ°Ð´Ñ pic.twitter.com/SXze6H9ZSg — Russia in the UK 🇷🇺🇬🇧 (@RSGovUK) June 24, 2020

Russian soldiers on parade (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian soldiers on parade (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

T-34 tanks from the Soviet era (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

T-34 tanks from the Soviet era (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian warplanes fly over Red Square (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russian warplanes fly over Red Square (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army march (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army march (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, front, salutes to his soldiers (Alexander Wilf/AP)

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, front, salutes to his soldiers (Alexander Wilf/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and, defense minister Sergei Shoigu, left, leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, and, defense minister Sergei Shoigu, left, leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

PA Media