Saturday 23 March 2019

In Pictures: Manga fans design some costume delights

From aliens to princesses, German fans of the Japanese comic books and graphic novels were keen to show off.

Cosplayer ‘Kasan’ dressed in the fantasy costume ‘Rain Cloud’ at the Manga Comic Convention at the Leipzig International Book Fair (Jens Meyer/AP)
Cosplayer ‘Kasan’ dressed in the fantasy costume ‘Rain Cloud’ at the Manga Comic Convention at the Leipzig International Book Fair (Jens Meyer/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Whimsical creativity was on show in the Germany city of Leipzig where hundreds of fans dressed up at a convention for manga comics.

The cosplay event celebrating Japanese comic books and graphic novels was part of the Leipzig International Book Fair and saw aliens turn out alongside princesses and dozens of versions of characters from popular manga and anime titles including Sailor Moon and One Piece.

The term cosplay is taken from the words costume and play, with many of the unique outfits on show made by the fans themselves in days of painstaking work.

