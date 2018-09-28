News World News

Friday 28 September 2018

In Pictures: Lunchbox collection tells story of children’s TV down the decades

A US auctioneer is preparing to sell hundreds of items featuring characters old and new.

Vintage lunchboxes are going under the hammer (John Minchillo/AP)
By Dan Sewell

J Louis Karp, based in Cincinnati, will sell 250 of the metal items on September 30 and then plans to shift another 200 before Christmas.

Some of the illustrated lunchboxes go back to the 1950s but they give an insight into television tastes down the ages, from Superman to the Fonz, hero of 1970s hit Happy Days.

ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809365
The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, was the hero of Happy Days (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809359
E.T. and Sesame Street’s Ernie and Bertie will also have a vintage appeal (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809351
The collection features hundreds of items and will appeal to children and former children alike (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809348
J Louis Karp stands beside a case of vintage lunchboxes (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809357
A vintage lunch box is handled with care (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809341
GI Joe is ready for duty (John Minchillo/AP)
ipanews_dd691bc3-f175-47ef-88a5-fe1e5852abfc_embedded238809356
Basketball fans could take their lunch to school in a Harlem Globetrotters-themed box (John Minchillo/AP)

