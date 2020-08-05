In Pictures: Lebanon’s capital left strewn with damage after sea port blast

A Lebanese army helicopter seen through a damaged apartment drops water at the scene (Hussein Malla/AP)

Beirut looked like a war zone on Wednesday the day after a blast at the Lebanese capital’s sea port caused more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries.

Hospitals, which themselves sustained damage and were already dealing with Covid-19, were inundated with patients.

Buildings were flattened and vehicles wrecked after the explosion which caused damage that will need considerable reconstruction efforts.

People inspect a car that was damaged (Bilal Hussain/AP)

Whatsapp People inspect a car that was damaged (Bilal Hussain/AP)

Buildings sustained massive damage (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Whatsapp Buildings sustained massive damage (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Rescue workers and security officers work at the scene (Hussein Malla/AP)

Whatsapp Rescue workers and security officers work at the scene (Hussein Malla/AP)

A man removes religious icons from the floor of a damaged church in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Whatsapp A man removes religious icons from the floor of a damaged church in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Flattened buildings at the site of the explosion (Hussein Malla/AP)

Whatsapp Flattened buildings at the site of the explosion (Hussein Malla/AP)

The seaport was the centre of the blast (Hussein Malla/AP)

Whatsapp The seaport was the centre of the blast (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanese soldiers search for survivors (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Whatsapp Lebanese soldiers search for survivors (Hassan Ammar/AP)

People inspect a damaged car (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Whatsapp People inspect a damaged car (Bilal Hussein/AP)

People drive past buildings and cars that were damaged (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Whatsapp People drive past buildings and cars that were damaged (Bilal Hussein/AP)

The port suffered heavy damage in the blast (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Whatsapp The port suffered heavy damage in the blast (Hassan Ammar/AP)

A damaged hospital (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Whatsapp A damaged hospital (Hassan Ammar/AP)

A general view of the scene of the explosion (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Whatsapp A general view of the scene of the explosion (Bilal Hussein/AP)

