In Pictures: Lebanon’s capital left strewn with damage after sea port blast

Beirut looked like a war zone on Wednesday the day after a blast at the Lebanese capital’s sea port caused more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries.
ospitals, which themselves sustained damage and were already dealing with Covid-19, were inundated with patients.
Buildings were flattened and vehicles wrecked after the explosion which caused damage that will need considerable reconstruction efforts.
People inspect a car that was damaged (Bilal Hussain/AP)
Buildings sustained massive damage (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Rescue workers and security officers work at the scene (Hussein Malla/AP)
A man removes religious icons from the floor of a damaged church in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)
Flattened buildings at the site of the explosion (Hussein Malla/AP)
The seaport was the centre of the blast (Hussein Malla/AP)
Lebanese soldiers search for survivors (Hassan Ammar/AP)
People inspect a damaged car (Bilal Hussein/AP)
People drive past buildings and cars that were damaged (Bilal Hussein/AP)
The port suffered heavy damage in the blast (Hassan Ammar/AP)
A damaged hospital (Hassan Ammar/AP)
A general view of the scene of the explosion (Bilal Hussein/AP)
