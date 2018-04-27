News World News

Friday 27 April 2018

In pictures: Kim steps into history at South Korea summit

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit the south as he arrived for talks with counterpart Moon Jae-In on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crosses the military demarcation line (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)
By Press Association

The leaders of North and South Korea have met for historic talks, marking a major milestone in efforts to settle tensions between the rival nations.

From Kim Jong Un’s unprecedented step over the border, to the spectacle of both leaders smiling and chatting, here is how the event played out in pictures.

ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236204407
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205802
Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205402
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205375
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205539
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205569
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205205
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205603
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236206178
Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205578
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236206204
Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205674
South Korea Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236205601
Koreas Summit
ipanews_465ea880-6d8b-4fc1-a10c-7293e2916199_embedded236206395
South Korea Koreas Summit

Press Association

