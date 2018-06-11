In pictures: Kim goes walkabout in Singapore ahead of Trump talks

Mr Kim spent much of the day out of public view, sparking media speculation he was planning his strategy for the Tuesday summit with Trump.

(AP)

But in the evening, he left the St Regis hotel and visited the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

(AP)

The foreign minister posted a selfie of him and a smiling Kim wearing his trademark dark Mao suit on Facebook.