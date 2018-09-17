In Pictures: Kennedy snaps offer glimpse inside America’s most famous family
One shows a young, shirtless JFK smirking while baring his six-pack abs at the pool.
The John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has made hundreds of Kennedy family photos available online, giving a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives.
The Boston museum says it has completed an 18-month project to catalogue and digitise more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots.
Many of the photos are ordinary snaps of typical American family life in the first half of the 20th century.
They show future president John F Kennedy and his relatives on holiday, smiling for the camera and photobombing each other.
Digital archivist Nicola Mantzaris says the poignant images give the public an intriguing new glimpse into America’s most famous political family.
