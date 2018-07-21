News World News

Saturday 21 July 2018

In pictures: Kapow! Colourful costumes abound at Comic-Con 2018

Thousands of fans in elaborate costumes have appeared at the San Diego pop culture convention.

Armando Abarca, dressed as Batman, left, and Jessica Rose Davis, dressed as Wonder Woman, of Los Angeles, and Guillermo Gonzalez, of Sacramento, Calif., dressed as Iron Man (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Armando Abarca, dressed as Batman, left, and Jessica Rose Davis, dressed as Wonder Woman, of Los Angeles, and Guillermo Gonzalez, of Sacramento, Calif., dressed as Iron Man (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The actors promoting their latest films and television series aren’t the only stars of Comic-Con International — the thousands of fans who don elaborate costumes for the convention help to boost its unique atmosphere.

The four-day extravaganza provides some amazing mash-ups of pop culture — zombies mingling with superheroes from various comics and plenty of other custom creations.

An estimated 130,000 people descend on the San Diego Convention Centre for Comic-Con, which features panels on everything from comic books to Hollywood blockbusters.

ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670605
Dressed as Wonder Woman, Issa Jamie, five, is joined by her mother Miriam and sister, Bonnie as they arrive for 2018 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Centre. (Richard Vogel/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237639752
Emily Escevarria, of San Diego, shows off her costume as Starfire from the “Teen Titans Go!” television series. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670916
Juliana Bove, of San Diego, dressed as Pennywise from the film It (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670562
A guest dressed as The Junk Lady from Labyrinth. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670511
Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, California, dressed as the Night King from Game of Thrones. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237668742
Is it Elecro – or is it Jeff Rose of Los Angeles? (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670484
Mike Asanuma of Los Angeles controls a puppet version of the Guardians of the Galaxy character Rocket Raccoon. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670323
Austin Powers… as played by Mark Sherman, flanked by Fembots Gayle Sherman and Samantha Sherman. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237670564
Captains America Cathrine Morgan, left, of Houston, and Trudy Alison, of Austin. (Gregory Bull)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237654847
Far Kaka, left, and her sister Sabeen pose as Coneheads. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
ipanews_7e7562d8-9806-44cb-b5bc-04a6d5091148_embedded237654846
Politics comes to Comic-Con as Fernanda Ambrosious, left, and Cristin Eleni, of San Diego, dress as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News