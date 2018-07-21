In pictures: Kapow! Colourful costumes abound at Comic-Con 2018
The actors promoting their latest films and television series aren’t the only stars of Comic-Con International — the thousands of fans who don elaborate costumes for the convention help to boost its unique atmosphere.
The four-day extravaganza provides some amazing mash-ups of pop culture — zombies mingling with superheroes from various comics and plenty of other custom creations.
An estimated 130,000 people descend on the San Diego Convention Centre for Comic-Con, which features panels on everything from comic books to Hollywood blockbusters.