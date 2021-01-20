In Pictures: Joe Biden takes helm as US president

Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the United States after swearing the oath of office in Washington.
he inauguration ceremony unfolded at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, encircled by security forces evocative of those in a war zone, and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the images from Washington as Donald Trump departed the White House after a tumultuous four years:
Joe Biden steps out to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden steps out to be sworn in as 46th president of the United States (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Former President Barrack Obama and Michelle Obama greeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the inauguration (Susan Walsh/AP)
Former President Barrack Obama and Michelle Obama greeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the inauguration (Susan Walsh/AP)
Kamala Harris applauds Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Kamala Harris applauds Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga, who performed the US national anthem during the inauguration (Susan Walsh/APl)
Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga, who performed the US national anthem during the inauguration (Susan Walsh/APl)
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the US Capitol (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the US Capitol (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, have also arrived (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, have also arrived (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Another former president, George W Bush, with his wife Laura, in attendance (Patrick Semansky/AP/Pool)
Another former president, George W Bush, with his wife Laura, in attendance (Patrick Semansky/AP/Pool)
Law enforcement personnel monitoring surrounding areas during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
Law enforcement personnel monitoring surrounding areas during the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
A National Guardsman stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony (Gerald Herbert/AP)
A National Guardsman stands at a road block near the Supreme Court ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony (Gerald Herbert/AP)
A member of the US Army Band before Joe Biden’s inauguration at the US Capitol (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)
A member of the US Army Band before Joe Biden's inauguration at the US Capitol (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)
Marine One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Washington as he leaves the White House ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration for Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Marine One carrying President Donald Trump flies over Washington as he leaves the White House ahead of the 59th presidential inauguration for Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
Preparations are made for the 59th presidential inauguration, as seen from the West Front of the US Capitol (Susan Walsh/AP/Pool)
Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)
Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington, with Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)
Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)
Flags line the National Mall towards the US Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)
