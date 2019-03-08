News World News

Friday 8 March 2019

In Pictures: International Women’s Day marked around the world

This year’s theme is Balance For Better.

Activists during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
Activists during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

By Press Association Reporters

Events are being held across the globe to mark International Women’s Day.

From concerts and conferences to fun runs and festivals – people were invited to celebrate the day with friends, family or colleagues.

The aim is to help forge a more gender-balanced world by raising awareness, celebrating achievements by women and to hold rallies for change.

ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241643908
Activists protest to mark International Women’s Day near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241643942
Women activists topple an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Campaigners are demanding equal rights (Aaron Favila/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241642681
Flowers prepared for International Women’s Day in Pyongyang, North Korea (Dita Alangkara/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241643987
The Tibetan Women’s Association invited ladies to pose for a photo in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241644122
Women watch a street play on domestic violence before the start of a march to mark International Women’s Day in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241644256
A rally to mark International Women’s Day in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241644779
An activist wears an umbrella during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241645950
Hundreds of women marched in Nairobi to highlight domestic violence and discrimination in jobs and wages (Khalil Senosi/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241646636
A woman wearing a headband with a sign that reads ‘enough’ takes part in a rally in Manila (Aaron Favila/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241646710
French President Emmanuel Macron marked the day by presenting the Simone Veil prize to an activist who has worked against forced marriages (Thibault Camus/AP)
ipanews_4496ef93-9dbc-4606-aa0f-ba15094f8576_embedded241647156
Artists draw graffiti on a wall of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to mark International Women’s Day in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News