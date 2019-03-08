Events are being held across the globe to mark International Women’s Day.

In Pictures: International Women’s Day marked around the world

From concerts and conferences to fun runs and festivals – people were invited to celebrate the day with friends, family or colleagues.

The aim is to help forge a more gender-balanced world by raising awareness, celebrating achievements by women and to hold rallies for change.

Activists protest to mark International Women’s Day near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Women activists topple an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Campaigners are demanding equal rights (Aaron Favila/AP)

Flowers prepared for International Women’s Day in Pyongyang, North Korea (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The Tibetan Women’s Association invited ladies to pose for a photo in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

Women watch a street play on domestic violence before the start of a march to mark International Women’s Day in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)

A rally to mark International Women’s Day in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

An activist wears an umbrella during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Hundreds of women marched in Nairobi to highlight domestic violence and discrimination in jobs and wages (Khalil Senosi/AP)

A woman wearing a headband with a sign that reads ‘enough’ takes part in a rally in Manila (Aaron Favila/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron marked the day by presenting the Simone Veil prize to an activist who has worked against forced marriages (Thibault Camus/AP)

Artists draw graffiti on a wall of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to mark International Women’s Day in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

