In Pictures: International Women’s Day marked around the world
Independent.ie
Events are being held across the globe to mark International Women’s Day.
From concerts and conferences to fun runs and festivals – people were invited to celebrate the day with friends, family or colleagues.
The aim is to help forge a more gender-balanced world by raising awareness, celebrating achievements by women and to hold rallies for change.
Press Association