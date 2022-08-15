In Pictures: India marks an eventful 75 years since independence from UK

India is marking 75 years since becoming independent.
“At the stroke of the midnight hour,” India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru said, “when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”
The historic speech just before midnight on August 15 1947 turned the hopes of millions into reality with India a free, independent country and its British colonial history in the past.
Seventy-five years on, India is vastly changed and its story is told through its throbs of tumult, daunting hurdles, spirited triumphs and terrible tragedies.
The nation’s birth was not an easy one, with bloodletting claiming many lives as the former jewel in the crown of the British Empire was partitioned into predominantly Hindu India and largely Muslim Pakistan.
The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi was another difficult moment for the nascent nation but India pressed on with plans to become the world’s biggest democracy.
Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama sought refuge in India following a failed uprising and the 1960s were marked by conflicts with China and Pakistan.
Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, second from left, hugs Indian bowler Madan Lal while the rest of the Indian team celebrate at Lord’s after Sunil Gavaskar had caught West Indian, Larry Gomes, for five. India won the World Cup for the first time in 1983 (Peter Kemp/File/AP)
The pesticide plant at Bhopal, run by Union Carbide, leaked about 40 tonnes of deadly methyl isocyanate gas into the air, killing an estimated 15,000 people and affecting at least 500,000 more in 1984 (Peter Kemp/AP)
Young Muslim separatists come into the streets with guns, defying an army curfew and demanding independence in Kashmir in 1990 (Ajit Kumar/AP)
Following the deaths of Mahatma and Indira, another Gandhi, Rajiv, was killed by a Sri Lankan suicide bomber while the still unresolved Kashmir conflict simmered with Pakistan which, like its neighbour, had nuclear weaponry at its disposal.
Rajiv Gandhi’s widow Sonia, centre, and her two children, Rahul and Priyanka, look back from the burning pyre after the body of the former Indian prime minister was set on fire during his funeral in New Delhi on Friday May 24 1991 (Denis Paquin, File/AP)
India’s conflict with Pakistan that raged for three months across the disputed Kashmir region in 1999 nearly brought the nuclear neighbours to war (Aijaz Rahi/File/AP)
In 2000, India’s population passed the billion mark and it is on course to replace China as the world’s most populous nation, though the tsunami of 2004 was another disaster that exacted a heavy toll on India.
But the largely Indian-inspired reinvention of world cricket and the impact of Bollywood has ensured India marks its anniversary with a strong cultural presence on the world stage.
An Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns in 2008 during a gun battle between Indian military and militants. The three days of terror in Mumbai carried out by the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba left 166 people dead (David Guttenfelder/File/AP)
Bollywood dancers perform on stage as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a Bollywood Charity Gala hosted by the British High Commission and the British Asian Trust at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
