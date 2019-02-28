In Pictures: Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland

Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.

Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97ft ice slide that cover an acre of farmland.

The scene – one of six in North America – starts small in December when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow overnight.

The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.

In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 photo, a sprinkler sprays a fine mist over a metal rack to grow icicles at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. Ice artists will harvest the icicles and use them to grow the castles’ walls. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 photo, icicles are harvested for use in growing the walls at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. The winter wonderland is one of six in North America. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 photo, a couple heads towards an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. A team starts building massive walls in December to create a spectacular winter experience. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 photo, visitors race down the side-by-side tunnels of a 97-foot ice slide at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. The winter wonderland is one of six in North America. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 photo, fire dancers perform at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. The winter wonderland is one of six in North America. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 photo, a man zooms down a 97-foot ice slide at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 photo, visitors pose for a photo in a tunnel at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. With a seemingly endless variety of photo-ops, most visitors have a hard time putting their cameras down. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 photo, Bruce McCafferty and his son, Dougie, pause while exploring the ice formations growing at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In this Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 photo, a couple enjoy the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. “It’s a really popular date night spot,” said castle builder Matt Pasciuto. “I can’t tell you how many marriage proposals I’ve seen so far in the castle.” (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Press Association