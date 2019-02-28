-
In Pictures: Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland
Independent.ie
Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-ice-castles-turn-farmland-into-winter-wonderland-37864292.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37864282.ece/d11da/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_52d2b7a1-fdbe-4c22-9354-586e8ff2c06a_1
- Email
Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.
Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97ft ice slide that cover an acre of farmland.
The scene – one of six in North America – starts small in December when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow overnight.
The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.
Press Association