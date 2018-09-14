-
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence bears down on US east coast
US authorities have warned of “catastrophic” freshwater flooding as Hurricane Florence hits America’s east coast.
Forecasters say the combination of a life-threatening storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland.
Many coastal streets have already been flooded in the Carolinas.
Press Association