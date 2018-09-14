US authorities have warned of “catastrophic” freshwater flooding as Hurricane Florence hits America’s east coast.

US authorities have warned of “catastrophic” freshwater flooding as Hurricane Florence hits America’s east coast.

In Pictures: Hurricane Florence bears down on US east coast

Forecasters say the combination of a life-threatening storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland.

Many coastal streets have already been flooded in the Carolinas.

Jamie Thompson walks through flooded sections of East Front Street near Union Point Park in New Bern, North Carolina (AP)

Waves slam the Oceana Pier and Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina (AP)

A message tells shoppers about supplies no longer available in South Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches (AP)

A police vehicle patrols the beach during an evening curfew which went into effect on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (AP)

Union Point Park is flooded with rising water from the Neuse and Trent Rivers in New Bern, North Carolina (AP)

Residents at Trent Court Apartments wait out the weather as rising water gets closer to their doors in New Bern (AP)

Students from East Carolina University’s Coastal Storms class use anemometers to measure wind speeds at Union Point Park (AP)

Water damage can still be seen in a shop along Main Street nearly two years after it was flooded from Hurricane Matthew in Nichols, South Carolina (AP)

Press Association