-
In pictures: Hurricane Dorian wreaks devastation in Bahamas
Independent.ie
Residents of the Bahamas have been assessing the damage after Hurricane Dorian smashed into the country.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-hurricane-dorian-wreaks-devastation-in-bahamas-38465856.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article38465845.ece/d34a4/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_1
- Email
Residents of the Bahamas have been assessing the damage after Hurricane Dorian smashed into the country.
Pictures from the islands show the extent of the devastation that has been caused.
PA Media