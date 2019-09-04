News World News

Wednesday 4 September 2019

In pictures: Hurricane Dorian wreaks devastation in Bahamas

The island nation suffered a terrible blow from the storm.

A man talks on his mobile phone next to a catamaran that was thrown onshore (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
A man talks on his mobile phone next to a catamaran that was thrown onshore (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

By PA

Residents of the Bahamas have been assessing the damage after Hurricane Dorian smashed into the country.

Pictures from the islands show the extent of the devastation that has been caused.

ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245023054
Matthew Aylen wades through waist-deep water as he is rescued from his flooded home (Tim Aylen/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245023166
A catamaran, thrown onshore by the hurricane, lies stranded near a highway close to Freeport (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245021636
Volunteers walk in the wind and rain through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina bridge in Freeport (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245017818
Julia Aylen carries her pet dog to safety (Tim Aylen/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245021925
Small boats were used to help stranded families (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245023301
A family has to walk to safety as roads were left impassable (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245019812
Cars were left submerged in water after the catastrophic storm (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245020568
Families were left devastated after being forced to flee their homes (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245022732
As people in the Bahamas assessed the devastation, residents in the US state of Georgia prepared for the onslaught (Michael Holahan/AP)
ipanews_dca9da7f-7c2f-44e2-bb97-4592e8b8f36e_embedded245022390
Meanwhile, residents in North Carolina boarded up homes as the hurricane approached (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News