Wednesday 4 April 2018

In Pictures: How Martin Luther King turned his dream into reality for minorities

The pastor and civil rights campaigner was assassinated on April 4 1968 on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dr Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee the day before his assassination (Charles Kelly/AP)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee the day before his assassination (Charles Kelly/AP)

By Associated Press and Press Association Reporters

Martin Luther King was assassinated 50 years ago while on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

He was the figurehead for the civil rights movement that fought against racial segregation in the US and inspired non-violent civil disobedience to effect change.

His powerful oratory, including his memorable I Have A Dream speech, put the issue of racial discrimination at the centre of debate.

The political landscape has changed in the US to the extent that Barack Obama was elected the first African-American president in 2008.

Demonstrators, including Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., stream over an Alabama River bridge at the city limits of Selma (AP)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his I Have a Dream speech (AP)
Martin Luther King Jr (right) receiving an honorary degree from Newcastle University (Derek Hawes/Newcastle University/PA)
A balcony at The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel where Martin Luther King was assassinated (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Martin Luther King Jr preaching to a capacity crowd from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington in his last Sunday sermon before he was killed (John Rous/AP)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr and his aides walk at the Lorraine Motel where he would be assassinated on April 4 1968 (Barney Sellers/AP)
National Guardsmen in a jeep in Washington during unrest in June 1968 following Dr King's assassination (Charles Harrity/AP)
Dr Martin Luther King, under an umbrella at the left, addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common in 1965 (AP)
Martin Luther King in 1965 addressed a joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature in Boston (AP)
A portrait of Dr Martin Luther King Jr inside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta (David Goldman/AP)
Birds sit atop the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Martin Luther King, sculpted by Tim Crawley, at Westminster Abbey (John Stillwell/PA)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Martin Luther King during a visit to London (PA)
Dr Martin Luther King in the pulpit of St Paul’s Cathedral, after stopping in London en route to Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (PA)
Martin Luther King walking in Embankment Gardens in London with the Rev Ralph Abernathy (PA)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr is arrested by Albany's chief of police after praying at City Hall in Albany (AP)

