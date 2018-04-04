In Pictures: How Martin Luther King turned his dream into reality for minorities
The pastor and civil rights campaigner was assassinated on April 4 1968 on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee.
Martin Luther King was assassinated 50 years ago while on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was the figurehead for the civil rights movement that fought against racial segregation in the US and inspired non-violent civil disobedience to effect change.
His powerful oratory, including his memorable I Have A Dream speech, put the issue of racial discrimination at the centre of debate.
The political landscape has changed in the US to the extent that Barack Obama was elected the first African-American president in 2008.
