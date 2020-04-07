In Pictures: How life has changed across the world in fight against Covid-19

Pandemics are by nature worldwide events and the Covid-19 outbreak has seen every country forced to change the lives of its citizens in the battle to beat it.
raveyards have been busy as the death toll mounts while many businesses have been mothballed with workers told to stay at home except for essential shopping.
Confined to home, many are having to while away the hours in confinement amid efforts to keep the virus at bay.
A resident gives mangoes to a police officer as soldiers deliver boxes with food to the poor at the Santa Rosita neighbourhood on the outskirts of Guatemala City (Moises Castillo/AP)
Two police officers patrol an almost empty Red Square in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)
Moored gondolas are reflected on the unusually tranquil water of the Grand Canal, in Venice (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Children wear face masks as they play on gym equipment at a park in Beijing, China (Mark Schielfelbein/AP)
People, some wearing protective face masks, wait to pick up their pensions in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
A man plays guitar on a rooftop during a nationwide confinement to counter coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Snow-covered peaks of the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas are seen in the background as a woman carries rations from a shop in India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
Women pray in front of the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, as a palm hangs on the door, in Jerusalem’s Old City (Ariel Schalit/AP)
A man puts a Brazilian flag next to a sand sculpture of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer with a black mask during the coronavirus pandemic, on an empty Copacabana beach (Slivia Izquierdo/AP)
Volunteer women wearing face masks and gloves to curb the spread of coronavirus sew bed sheets for hospitals, in a mosque in southern Tehran, Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
A medical technician administers a nasal swab to a driver at a coronavirus testing site in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Andre Penner/AP)
A woman wearing a protective mask walks through Shiba Park in Tokyo (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
Vienna and the Danube River are seen during Austria’s lockdown (Ronald Zak/AP)
