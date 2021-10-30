In Pictures: How climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

An icebreaker making a path for a cargo ship with an iceberg in the background near a port on a Russian island (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
World leaders are gathering in Scotland to try to accelerate the fight to curb climate change.
So far, it is not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, according to scientists and government officials. They do not have to point far back in time or far off for examples.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Heatwaves proved deadly and unprecedented, with temperatures in the north-west US reaching 47C (116F) in Portland, Oregon, a city known for its mild climate. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida paralysed New York City with record-breaking, deadly rain.
“These events would have been impossible without human-caused climate change,” said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.
Homes in Louisiana are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida (David J Phillip/AP)
In just the United States, there have been 18 weather or climate disasters this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In the 1980s, the average year only saw three such disasters.
“We now have five times the number of recorded weather disasters than we had in 1970, and they are seven times more costly,” said Mr Guterres, speaking about global totals. “Even the most developed countries have become vulnerable.”