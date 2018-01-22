In Pictures: Historic bazaar a symbol of destruction in Aleppo’s Old City

Few shops have reopened in the once sprawling bazaar in the historic quarter, with Unesco estimating as much as 60% of the Old City was severely damaged and 30% destroyed.

The bazaar, or souk, is believed to be one of the world’s oldest covered markets. The market is part of Aleppo’s Old City, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which also boasts a 13th century citadel, the Great Mosque of Aleppo, also known as the Umayyad Mosque, and several other monuments, nearly all of which have been damaged or destroyed.

A Syrian family walks through Aleppo's devastated old market (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

A man walks through the bazaar in Aleppo (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Men work inside a shop in Aleppo's old market (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

A Syrian boy walks through the destruction of the old market in the Old City of Aleppo (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)