Monday 22 January 2018

In Pictures: Historic bazaar a symbol of destruction in Aleppo’s Old City

Aleppo’s Old City, a Unesco world heritage site, contains what is believed to be one of the world’s oldest covered markets.

Devastation in the market area of Aleppo's Old City (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
Devastation in the market area of Aleppo's Old City (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Fighting has long died down in Syria’s largest city but Aleppo’s centuries-old market still has to come back to life, more than a year after government forces retook rebel-held neighbourhoods around the Old City.

Few shops have reopened in the once sprawling bazaar in the historic quarter, with Unesco estimating as much as 60% of the Old City was severely damaged and 30% destroyed.

The bazaar, or souk, is believed to be one of the world’s oldest covered markets. The market is part of Aleppo’s Old City, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which also boasts a 13th century citadel, the Great Mosque of Aleppo, also known as the Umayyad Mosque, and several other monuments, nearly all of which have been damaged or destroyed.

ipanews_9d5a7874-991f-49e2-9829-06f47eb71c78_embedded206698
A Syrian family walks through Aleppo's devastated old market (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
ipanews_9d5a7874-991f-49e2-9829-06f47eb71c78_embedded206460
A man walks through the bazaar in Aleppo (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
ipanews_9d5a7874-991f-49e2-9829-06f47eb71c78_embedded206722
Men work inside a shop in Aleppo's old market (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
ipanews_9d5a7874-991f-49e2-9829-06f47eb71c78_embedded206644
A Syrian boy walks through the destruction of the old market in the Old City of Aleppo (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
ipanews_9d5a7874-991f-49e2-9829-06f47eb71c78_embedded206658
Mahmoud Mimeh, a textile trader in Aleppo's old market Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Press Association

