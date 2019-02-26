News World News

Tuesday 26 February 2019

In Pictures: Germany’s carnival floats mock Brexit, Trump and Merkel

The floats poke fun at political events and policies concerning the leaders depicted in caricature.

An effigy of the Queen is shown during a press preview in a hall of the carnival club in Mainz, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
An effigy of the Queen is shown during a press preview in a hall of the carnival club in Mainz, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Groups and clubs in Germany are putting the final touches on their elaborate floats with outrageous caricatures depicting political themes for this year’s Carnival celebrations.

In a workshop in Mainz, an artist worked studiously on a float featuring a bull with US emblazoned on the side, with a horned head depicting President Donald Trump’s face, a cowbell carrying the Twitter logo, and a rear end expelling flatulence on the globe.

A figure depicting US President Donald Trump as a flatulent cow (Michael Probst/AP)

The popular street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds such as Cologne, Dusseldorf and Mainz in western Germany draw millions of dressed-up revellers and schoolchildren every year.

They always feature colourful floats that push boundaries with political parodies that poke fun at the powerful.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is all ears (Michael Probst/AP)
President Donald Trump in effigy for Mainz’s carnival (Michael Probst/AP)

Meanwhile the Queen is seen jumping over a border crossing with a German asylum application in hand and faithful corgi at her side to escape her nation’s Brexit squabbles.

A figure depicting the Queen fleeing Brexit turmoil (Michael Probst/PA)
Another Brexit-themed float in Cologne, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)

In a jab at the Alternative for Germany party, another float depicts a jack-booted neo-Nazi, holding a torch in one hand and giving the stiff-armed Hitler salute with the other, emerging from a campaign poster for the far-right party.

A figure depicting a German Nazi in Mainz (Michael Probst/AP)
A Nemo-like fish is seen in a comment on ocean pollution (Martin Meissner/AP)
Andrea Nahles, leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, is not spared (Michael Probst/AP)
Banksy and his shredder is channelled in Cologne’s take on Angela Merkel’s woes (Martin Meissner/AP)

Other offerings that will be part of Mainz’s parade next Monday included Chancellor Angela Merkel on top of a horse labelled “coalition” collapsed with exhaustion, a nod to fatigue in her longtime government.

Angela Merkel on a collapsed horse symbolising the coalition (Michael Probst/AP)

