In Pictures: Fury in cities across Russia over opposition leader’s arrest

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow (AP)

More than 1,600 people have been arrested amid mass protests across Russia over the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The 44-year-old, a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for years, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning.

Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 criminal conviction, while Navalny says the conviction was for made-up charges.

Expand Close Police clash with demonstrators in St Petersburg – one of dozens of cities where demonstrations are taking place (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police clash with demonstrators in St Petersburg – one of dozens of cities where demonstrations are taking place (AP)

Expand Close Hundreds of people have been detained (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hundreds of people have been detained (AP)

Expand Close A man protects a police officer as protesters attack him in the capital (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man protects a police officer as protesters attack him in the capital (AP)

Expand Close Riot police at a protest in Yekaterinburg (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Riot police at a protest in Yekaterinburg (AP)

Expand Close A man holds a poster with a portrait Alexei Navalny with a message reading: ‘One for all and all for one’ (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man holds a poster with a portrait Alexei Navalny with a message reading: ‘One for all and all for one’ (AP)

Expand Close Police officers use batons during a violent encounter in the capital (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police officers use batons during a violent encounter in the capital (AP)

Expand Close Navalny has proven to be a durable for for Vladimir Putin (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Navalny has proven to be a durable for for Vladimir Putin (AP)

Expand Close Protests took place in freezing temperatures, sometimes as low as minus 50C (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Protests took place in freezing temperatures, sometimes as low as minus 50C (AP)

Expand Close This image from St Petersburg conveys the scale of the protests (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This image from St Petersburg conveys the scale of the protests (AP)

Expand Close There were international demonstrations against the arrest – this woman’s face mask message translates to ‘Freedom for the Word’ as she attends a protest in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There were international demonstrations against the arrest – this woman’s face mask message translates to ‘Freedom for the Word’ as she attends a protest in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany (AP)

PA Media