France said farewell to former president Jacques Chirac in funeral events attended by many world leaders, with thousands of ordinary citizens lining the route.

In Pictures: France says adieu to former president Jacques Chirac

Mr Chirac, who died last week aged 86 after years of ill health, ruled at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007 and also served as prime minister and mayor of Paris during his long career.

Despite corruption scandals, he remained a popular figure in France.

The coffin of former French president Jacques Chirac leaves Les Invalides (Thibault Camus/AP)

The cortege passes the Grand Palais (Thibault Camus/AP)

The convoy passes the Assemblee Nationale, or lower house of parliament (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Former US president Bill Clinton was among the guests at the Saint-Sulpice church (Francois Mori/AP)

A woman pays her respect as she touches a portrait of Mr Chirac (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

PA Media