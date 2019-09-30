News World News

Monday 30 September 2019

In Pictures: France says adieu to former president Jacques Chirac

World leaders and ordinary Parisians gathered to mourn the man who resided at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007.

Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of Jacques Chirac (Philippe Wojazer/AP)
Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of Jacques Chirac (Philippe Wojazer/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

France said farewell to former president Jacques Chirac in funeral events attended by many world leaders, with thousands of ordinary citizens lining the route.

Mr Chirac, who died last week aged 86 after years of ill health, ruled at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007 and also served as prime minister and mayor of Paris during his long career.

Despite corruption scandals, he remained a popular figure in France.

ipanews_f1c53290-dae3-41bb-9094-969b958b40a4_embedded245707806
The coffin of former French president Jacques Chirac leaves Les Invalides (Thibault Camus/AP)
ipanews_f1c53290-dae3-41bb-9094-969b958b40a4_embedded245707958
The cortege passes the Grand Palais (Thibault Camus/AP)
ipanews_f1c53290-dae3-41bb-9094-969b958b40a4_embedded245707032
The convoy passes the Assemblee Nationale, or lower house of parliament (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
ipanews_f1c53290-dae3-41bb-9094-969b958b40a4_embedded245706637
Former US president Bill Clinton was among the guests at the Saint-Sulpice church (Francois Mori/AP)
ipanews_f1c53290-dae3-41bb-9094-969b958b40a4_embedded245691490
A woman pays her respect as she touches a portrait of Mr Chirac (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News