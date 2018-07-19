News World News

Thursday 19 July 2018

In Pictures: Flying whale takes to the skies as Airbus unveils BelugaXL

The plane was given facial markings similar to the ocean creature for its maiden flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

The Airbus BelugaXL prepares to land on its maiden flight (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
The Airbus BelugaXL prepares to land on its maiden flight (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Anyone who thought they saw a flying whale over France on Thursday was in fact watching the maiden flight of a new plane.

The Airbus BelugaXL took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport complete with facial markings that underlined its similarity with the whale it is named after.

Airbus was pleased with the first aerial adventure of its new product and tweeted “Whale done!” when the plane returned to base.

ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237643384
The Airbus BelugaXL on its take-off roll (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237643467
The Airbus BelugaXL rises for the first time (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237217402
A real Beluga whale (Aaron Chown/PA)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237647413
The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237647640
The Airbus BelugaXL taxis after successfully completing its first flight (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237646806
The Airbus BelugaXL prepares to land (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237647422
Engineers wave from the deck (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
ipanews_95ae86a9-9e21-48c0-86af-9f1f2c655cf2_embedded237647143
The Airbus BelugaXL is welcomed back (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News