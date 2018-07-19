In Pictures: Flying whale takes to the skies as Airbus unveils BelugaXL
The plane was given facial markings similar to the ocean creature for its maiden flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.
Anyone who thought they saw a flying whale over France on Thursday was in fact watching the maiden flight of a new plane.
The Airbus BelugaXL took off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport complete with facial markings that underlined its similarity with the whale it is named after.
Airbus was pleased with the first aerial adventure of its new product and tweeted “Whale done!” when the plane returned to base.
OK, a last one for today... unless you give it XL ❤️! #BelugaXL pic.twitter.com/2q5pMjNkaE— Airbus (@Airbus) July 19, 2018
Whale done! 🛫🐳 #BelugaXL pic.twitter.com/feESAUhhN0— Airbus (@Airbus) July 19, 2018
A few words from Tom Enders, @Airbus CEO, on the successful #BelugaXL first flight: « Big congratulations, Bertrand and team! Trailblazing work for future Airbus programs, well done! » pic.twitter.com/bFfdiDrdmO— Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) July 19, 2018
Whale done guys! 👍🏻 #BelugaXL pic.twitter.com/PUCh3UVGHC— Airbus (@Airbus) July 19, 2018
Press Association