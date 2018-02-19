News World News

Monday 19 February 2018

In Pictures: Flour power as Greek seaside town marks start of Lent

The colourful tradition marks the end of the carnival season for the Orthodox Christian community.

A unique colourful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season and the start of Lent, in the Greek port town of Galaxidi (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
A unique colourful flour fight marking the end of the carnival season and the start of Lent, in the Greek port town of Galaxidi (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

By Petros Giannakouris

Residents and visitors of the pretty Greek seaside town of Galaxidi have marked the start of the Orthodox Lent with a colourful spectacle.

In what is known as a “flour war”, participants pelted each other with bags of dyed flour along the coastal road lining Galaxidi’s old harbour.

It is an explosion of colour that takes place every Clean Monday, an Orthodox Christian holiday marking the start of Lent and the end of the carnival season which holds onto many of the country’s pre-Christian traditions.

ipanews_b2488ec4-7e0d-4c81-acf8-9b954e410a02_embedded337650
The colourful spectacle brings visitors to the small village of Galaxidi (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
ipanews_b2488ec4-7e0d-4c81-acf8-9b954e410a02_embedded337652
The festival gives an opportunity for participants to let off steam before the serious business of Lent (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
ipanews_b2488ec4-7e0d-4c81-acf8-9b954e410a02_embedded337646
The last fling of Carnival heralds the beginning of the Orthodox Lent (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
ipanews_b2488ec4-7e0d-4c81-acf8-9b954e410a02_embedded337655
Flour is hurled at the climax of the Carnival season (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
ipanews_b2488ec4-7e0d-4c81-acf8-9b954e410a02_embedded337657
The festivities make for a colourful spectacle (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Press Association

